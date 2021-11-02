Flytime Music Festival Returns this December!

Connect with us

One of West Africa’s leading promotions and concert franchises – Flytime Promotions, has officially announced the much-anticipated return of its widely acclaimed Flytime Music Festival scheduled for Tuesday, December 21st – Friday, December 24th, 2021.

After COVID-19 restrictions forced concert venues to shut down, the annual multi-day Festival makes its way back for an electrifying indoor concert experience set to hold at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Reckoned for celebrating music, platforming emerging and established talents, Flytime Music festival has undoubtedly grown to become a cultural movement and destination in Africa. This year, #FlytimeMusicFestival returns with a motivation to celebrate music as a connecting force: an expression of our collective identity and struggles as a global race.

“We are very excited to announce the return of Flytime Music Festival,” says Cecil Hammond, Group CEO, Flytime Promotions.

“It’s been two years in the making, so we are proud to be back with bigger performances but most importantly a safe and enjoyable experience”.

The festival was first launched in 2004 with a sold-out concert, marked with a showcase of artistic excellence and sonically defining moments. Since then, Flytime Music Festival has created anticipation year after year as it has continually reinvented the music and entertainment industry in Nigeria and across Africa.

Having hosted global stars including Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Brown, Mase, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Koffee, Davido, Tiwa Savage, etc, the expectations for this year’s festival are heightened.

The festival, which has recorded unmatched success and is the biggest indoor music festival in Africa, promises pockets of celebratory moments. 

Concert-goers and fans of great entertainment should brace up for all the surprises and exciting news about the festival which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

To maintain strict COVID-19 protocols, limited tickets are available for sale.
Admittance to the venue will require proof of vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test result. Temperature checks and masks are also required at the venue.

Follow @flytimemusicfestival socials or sign up for the newsletter at  www.flytimemusicfestival.com for exclusive updates on lineups, tickets, and more.

For media & PR related inquiries, contact: [email protected] 

Think Concerts…Think Flytime!

#FlytimeFestReturns #FlytimeMusicFestival #FMF2021

ABOUT FLYTIME MUSIC FESTIVAL 

The Flytime Music Festival is an annual multi-day Music Festival in Lagos, Nigeria dedicated to creating an experience for festival lovers, and a hub for artists to express themselves on an African Stage!

For the past 17 years, this multi-day concert series has provided an inspiring lineup of live performances and a platform that welcomes a broad array of musical talents from various genres (from the shores of Lagos & abroad). The Flytime music festival creates anticipation year after year as this sold-out festival has continually disrupted and significantly impacted the music and entertainment industry in Nigeria and across Africa. 

