Lyrics Video: Falz feat. Bontle Smith & Sayfar – Oga

There is no doubt we needed a lyrics video to sing along to Falz “Oga“. The song weaves through its lyrics the language of South African musical sensations, Sayfar and Bontle Smith.

“Oga” is infused with the legendary upbeat Amapiano sounds that makes it both a lyrical masterpiece, party banger and a massive trend. This song comes just after the Bahd Guys records CEO dropped “Body Language” with Ajebo Hustlers.

Watch the lyrics video to “Oga” here