New Music + Video: Jidé Kuti – Rooftop

London-based singer/songwriter Jidé Kuti has just released his debut single. This is because “Rooftop” is one of these songs that makes one feel good as soon as they hit ‘play’.

Following the release of this track, Jidé is looking forward to releasing his debut EP, “The Open-Heart EP” which he describes as the culmination of his heart’s deepest desires. He dreams of appearing on Colors or NPR’s tiny desk one day, as well as featuring in a Disney film and an Anime one day. “Rooftop” produced by Maverick Quest and RJ Belo.

Listen here

Watch the official video here