Stunning Photos from Lilian Afegbai’s 30th Birthday Photoshoot

AMVCA 2018 winner and Nollywood star actress, Lilian Afegbai is celebrating her 30th birthday with so much joy and gratitude.

Sharing the gorgeous photos, the CEO of Lilly’s Secrets writes

30 years today and all I can say I thank you Lord. Grateful for life. God thank you for sparing my life even when I was ungrateful. It can only get better. Happy birthday to me.

Check out her beautiful photos below:

Photo Credit: Photo Kulture