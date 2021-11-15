Peace Hyde is Gorgeous on the Cover of Women Own Excellence Magazine

British-Ghanaian activist, media entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Peace Hyde graces the cover of Women Own Excellence magazine, an American lifestyle empowerment Magazine for women with a focus on Inspiration, self-empowerment and all-around empowerment.

The publication is well-known for featuring on its covers top female bigwigs who are defying stereotypes to realize their dreams and motivating other ladies along the way, such as Jessica Rich, Nyakim Gatwech, and Tami Roman, amongst many more emerging talents.

Peace Hyde became the first African to receive the coveted cover in November, joining a historic list of game-changers.

According to the Women Owns Excellence magazine:

Peace Hyde is taking over THE WORLD! This British-Ghanaian media maven is the Queen of FIRSTS. As the Creator and Executive Producer of Netflix’s first African reality television series, Young, Famous and African, Peace brings us the lifestyles of Africa’s young and wealthy. Through her outstanding journalism abilities, she brings us the knowledge of Africa’s billionaires as host of Forbes Africa’s My Worst Day with Peace Hyde as well as the triumphant stories of women of the African Diaspora with her show, Forbes Women Africa’s Against All Odds.

Peace believes that education is the cornerstone of success. In 2018, she was shortlisted by President Barack Obama to be a part of the 200 Inaugural Obama Foundation Africa Leaders for her heart work. Through her educational nonprofit, Aim Higher Africa, she is helping African youth achieve their dreams in education and entrepreneurship while empowering their communities.

Sharing the cover on her Instagram page, Peace Hyde wrote; “My mantra has always been that: “The things that can happen to me are the things I believe can happen to me and I believe good things can happen to me!” [If ever you feel down or doubtful please repeat! 😉]. Thank you @woemagazine for reminding me that just because you are awake doesn’t mean you should stop dreaming!✨ Available for all God’s doing!💨…#APieceOfPeace #WOEMagazine #WomanOwnExcellence #PeaceHyde #FirstNetflixUnscriptedOriginal #YoungFamousAndAfrican #YFA @netflix @netflixsa @naijaonnetflix.”

Credits:

Photography: @ansahkenphotography

Hair: @ani_nessa

Makeup: @beauty_maven_