Watch Rexxie & Asake’s Live Performance of “Banger” on Glitch Africa

It might be the drums, electronic guitars, backup singers or just the atmosphere of originality, but something about a live performance just stand out so well. Today, we have Rexxie and Asake performing their single “Banger” on a live stage. And it is all shades of awesome.

“Banger” was released in 2021 from the debut studio project “A True Champion” by Nigerian fast-rising talent, Asake and producer, Rexxie. The award-winning producer also featured his skills on Track 8 of Phyno‘s latest album titled “Something to Live For“.

Watch the live performance of “Banger” here