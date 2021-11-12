Phyno releases 6th Studio Album “Something to Live For” featuring Olamide, Flavour, The Cavemen

Since its campaign began about a month ago, the excitement for Phyno’s 6th studio album, “Something to Live For” has been off the roof. One can always trust Phyno to deliver his unique style. This is so because with the rapper, the quality of sounds and vibes have never been underwhelming.

On this album, Phyno has the likes of The Cavemen, D Smoke, Olamide, Peruzzi, Jay Teazer, BeePee, Pappy Kojo, and Flavour.

Listen here