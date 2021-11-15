Miss Universe 2021 Voting Has Begun! Here’s How to Get Nigeria’s Rep Maristella Okpala into the Semi-Finals

Voting for the 70th Miss Universe competition has officially started!

If you want to see 2021 Miss Universe Nigeria Maristella Okpala make it to the Semi-finals, this is how to make it happen. You can vote as many times in a day. The beauty pageant will take place on December 12, 2021, in Eilat, Israel.

We look forward to getting to know Maristella as she uses her platform to campaign for early childhood education and the abolition of child abuse.

Let us refresh your memory with some intriguing facts about Miss Universe Nigeria.

Maristella Okpala is a trained international airline flight attendant with Emirates Airline and has travelled to over 40 countries.

She obtained her Masters’ degree in public health from the Imo State University in Nigeria.

Through her work, she has been able to empower over 1,000 children with free education by providing all the essential materials needed for them to study, and also humanitarian services to people living in the slum area of the Makoto community in Lagos, Nigeria. She has also empowered pregnant women with the support they need for pre and post-natal care.

She works closely with ACI (Africa Clean-Up Initiative) NIGERIA in their quest to promote good proper waste management and recycling practices. She additionally supports organizations that provide free malaria test kits, mosquito nets, and essential needs for people living in the AJEGUNLE community. She also conducts free malaria tests for people living in the community and aims to create more awareness to people living in a similar community about the ailment.

She has a collection of fridge magnets. She says, “I get new magnets in every country I visit, so I currently have over 30.”

She was a football player when she was in college.

To vote, go to vote.missuniverse.com or download the Miss Universe Official app and follow the voting instructions. Scroll through the Miss Universe Official app for Nigeria, then click on the vote icon to receive a confirmation message.

You may also pay for extra votes by clicking on the gold star next to Maristella’s image, selecting the voting pack of your choice and payment option. The more votes cast, the more likely Maristella Okpala is to become the next Miss Universe! The voting period concludes on December 11th at 6 pm WAT.

Remember to stay locked on BellaNaija for all the scoop and updates on The Miss World and Miss Universe pageant.