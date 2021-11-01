Connect with us

Promotions

Rooomxix, The Home of Urban Streetwear has Launched its Stores in Benin City and Warri

BN TV Movies & TV Promotions

Don't miss the season finale of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)” season 2

Events Promotions

Create colourful memories in the Tecno booth at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Events Promotions

TurnUpFriday with Infinix is Back and Better | October 29th

Promotions

Get the Scoop on Chipper Cash's expansion to the United States & Exclusive Partnership with Burna Boy

Inspired Promotions

The Special Foundation Summer School is Focused on Building Africa's Next Generation of Leaders

Movies & TV Promotions

GOtv is 10! Check out some of the Shows that Kept Customers Entertained during the Lockdown

Promotions

Jise "Food Only" Delivery App set to begin Operations in Lagos

Events Promotions

Evercare Hospital Lekki Holds its First Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Events Promotions

Join Alexx Ekubo, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro & Neo Akpofure for the launch of Infinix Note 11 & Note 11 Pro

Promotions

Rooomxix, The Home of Urban Streetwear has Launched its Stores in Benin City and Warri

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After announcing its ambassadors earlier in the year, the urban streetwear brand extended its operation to the South-South region of Nigeria;  Warri and Benin City, and also launched its online shop. The new stores are essential for contemporary shoppers looking to dress around trends and confidently express themselves through fashion in those localities.

“We are thrilled to open both stores in Warri and Benin City and establishing our presence there is both exciting and humbling.”

Gbenga Adeyefa, CEO of Rooomxix said;

“The stores embody Rooomxix’s upscale, timeless luxury shopping experience. Every shirt, accessories, footwear is a translation of the creative ideas of the designers we are carrying. We are drawing from the beauty of street style fashion from everywhere in the country and in the world and we could not be more proud that our operations have commenced in the South-South.”

Fortune Spurgeon, Creative Director of Roomxix said;

“The new boutique will represent all that the client is made of and all the client needs. Our clients want awesome street style gab, they want amazing experiences, and a variety of streetwear brands to choose from. These options are not far out of reach anymore. The boutique also showcases a variety of sought- after streetwear collections. These includes; yeezy, Adidas, essentials and lots more”

You can visit the  Rooomxix Store at Warri: Shop 56, Delta Mall, Eferun, Sapele road (+2349128099749) and Rooomxix Store (Benin): 42 Country Road, Sisa Memorial Mall, Falanu Junction, Benin City, Edo State. (+2349124190967)

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php