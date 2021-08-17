Urban streetwear brand Rooomxix unveils TG Omori, Newton Utere & Priscilla Ojo as new brand ambassadors

Connect with us

Fast-growing streetwear brand also launches new ecommerce website.

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Rooomxix, “Nigeria’s biggest urban streetwear fashion house” has unveiled 16 new brand ambassadors for the brand, with the likes of ace video director, TG Omori, Newton Utere, and Priscilla Ojo topping on the list. The announcement was made last week during a pre-launch event for the website in Lagos.

According to Fortune Spurgeon, Creative Director of Roomxix, the selection of these influencers as the new faces of the brand was appropriate because of where the brand is headed at this point.

In his words,

“We could have picked anyone because anyone can be an influencer. However, for the purpose of Rooomxix and her positioning, it is imperative that we devise a carefully curated list of fashion and lifestyle influencers. These shortlisted influencers are a reflection of our core values; creativity, diversity and inclusion. We are confident that they will further promote and present our brand image in the most reputable form as the ‘home of urban streetwear’’.

He enjoined the new ambassadors to keep the good image in which Rooomxix is known.

While expressing his pleasure, The CEO of Rooomxix, Gbenga Adeyefa, said he is excited to be associated with the new set of influencers and promised to ensure they have the best of times working with the brand.

“I want it to be that when you think about Fashion, you think Rooomxix, think of these influencers and think of fashion, luxury, lifestyle and panache” he said.

The reason for the signing of 16 influencers by Rooomxix cannot be far-fetched as the company has embarked on its expansion campaign with a new website. These are definitely the right steps in spreading the gospel of high streetwear not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

Rooomxix is Nigeria’s premium High Street/Urban streetwear brand based in Lekki, Lagos. To see eye-catching fashion pieces, visit the website www.rooomxix.com or visit the Instagram page on @rooomxix.

_______________________________________________________________
