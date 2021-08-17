Connect with us

Living News Promotions Relationships Weddings

Revealed: The Top 3 Romantic Experiences in Lagos right now! Here's How Vetifly can Fly you there

Career Living

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Delicious Okpa Fix with Paldava Foods

Events Living Promotions

Get Set for a "Taste of Ghana" in Lagos! Nania by Achimba hosts Food Pop-up this September

Living Scoop

Denola Grey is Officially an Author! What You Should Know About His New Children’s Book “The Moonseeker”

Living Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: You Have To See These Beautiful Artworks by Saga

BN TV Living Movies & TV

"Mercy's Menu" is Back! Watch Mercy Johnson Okojie & Taaooma make Coconut Noodles

Events Living Promotions

Your Thursday Night is Now Fully Booked! Here's Why Medusa Lagos is the Place to Be

Living Promotions

Get Ready to Live it Up with Medplus! Join the 30 Days Wellness Challenge

Living Scoop

Beyoncé Reflects on Every Decade of Her Life as she Covers Harper's Bazaar 'The Icon Issue'

Events Living Promotions

Inside RMD's Intimate Blue Label Dinner hosted by Johnnie Walker

Living

Revealed: The Top 3 Romantic Experiences in Lagos right now! Here’s How Vetifly can Fly you there

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Love is in the air with many Nigerians’ falling in love, while some others are on social media posting comments like “God When” on social media posts of those in love.
We have curated 3 things you can do in Nigeria to show you care about your loved ones, and they are applicable any time of the year.

Sightsee Lagos from the top
With the launch of Vetifly in Nigeria, an end-to-end mobility company that transports people from one point to another in a fast and safe way, you and your lover can now book sightseeing trips from the comfort of your phone.
Do you want to see the beautiful city of Lagos from inside a helicopter? Do you want to propose to her or him, and intend to make it a memorable experience? Do you want to give your lover the experience of a lifetime? Sightseeing Lagos from a helicopter is one experience you should book for this weekend.

Spend the entire weekend together in a hotel of your choice
Spending quality time together is one experience that many lovers have long taken for granted. Do you want to renew the spark in your relationship? Do you want to renew the energy that your relationship normally possesses but has lost? Do you think that the fire is no longer in that relationship? Build a romantic relationship with him or her today by spending the entire weekend together, and you can also add sightseeing Lagos from the skies as part of the itinerary to make it truly memorable for you and your loved one.

Travel with a Group
Group tours are a true bonding experience, especially when shared with people that are also in romantic relationships. Due to the popularity of this key bonding and learning activity, many people now see this as a way to express affection. Whether the tour is at a beautiful resort or a tourist attraction, Vetifly is here to take you anywhere that sparks romance, creates memories and helps you celebrate the ones you love.

You Can BOOK a Helicopter ride in Lagos, right now! Here’s how to do it
Helicopter rides are now available in Nigeria, at the tap of a button. To book your first flight, download the Vetifly app on your Android and iOS devices here: https://vetifly.com/download. You are likely to get the best prices if you book well in advance of your scheduled travel date. Prices are typically higher closer to the travel dates to encourage more advance bookings. You can book up to 90 days into the future via the Vetifly app.
For more information and inquiries visit: https://vetifly.com/faqs

About Vetifly
With Vetifly, you can have a unique and memorable romantic experience while literally being on top of the world. You can also take advantage of our premium cars that are available for both pick-up and drop-off to and from different approved helipad locations.

Booking a helicopter ride to enjoy a memorable experience alone, with a loved one or with a group of friends is only a tap away on the Vetifly app – select your preferred start point for a sightseeing experience on any of our curated sightseeing flights, book your seats and you’re on your way to a truly unforgettable experience, for only a fraction of the typical price. If you are looking for an exclusive romantic experience, or a group tour with friends, you can charter a helicopter of your choice on the Vetifly platform to suit your needs.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

On Terrorism, Religious Extremism and The Taliban’s Takeover

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Biggest Mistakes First-time Home Builders Make

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After
css.php