From Talking about Football to Lovers! See Fatima & Mansur’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Many things happen in high school. Over half of which we eventually forget as we forge on with life. However, some things are unforgettable, and like the case of Fatima and Mansur, some people too!

Fatima and Mansur went from being just secondary school friends who talked about football to becoming lovers. The lovebirds had met years ago in high school and as life goes, moved on to other things. However, things changed along the line. We bet that Mansur and Fatima would never have that a call will change everything for both of them. Now they’re taking on life together forever and we couldn’t be more stoked for them! Their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the feels!

How We Met

By the groom, Mansur

Fatima and I went to secondary school together and back then we only used to discuss football together. After graduation, I reached out to her after her stepsister passed away and we got talking from then. That was back in 2010. Normal conversations led to a relationship which of course was a long-distance relationship. We only got to see each other whenever we were on break.

There was even a time we broke up😂 . But then we came back stronger. We persevered through the distance knowing we both wanted to make the relationship work. Our story is all about perseverance!

