Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Talking about Football to Lovers! See Fatima & Mansur's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Sweet Spot

Congratulations! Tomike Adeoye is Now a Mum

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Photos of Toyin Abraham & Kolawole Ajeyemi's Son Will Make You Smile

Sweet Spot

"Too Sweet" is One Way to Describe Niniola in These Fab Looks!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

"Nothing Will Separate Us!" 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Music Sweet Spot

Big Congrats! Ladipoe is a Proud New Dad

Scoop Sweet Spot

Proud Mama! TBoss' daughter Starr is Two Today

Sweet Spot

Medlinboss' Birthday Glam is Giving Fairy Godmother Vibes😍

Sweet Spot

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Last Girl Standing, Akunna Sparkles in New Photos for her Birthday

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It's Official! Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel are Husband and Wife | #KDLagos2021

Sweet Spot

From Talking about Football to Lovers! See Fatima & Mansur’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Many things happen in high school. Over half of which we eventually forget as we forge on with life. However, some things are unforgettable, and like the case of Fatima and Mansur, some people too!

Fatima and Mansur went from being just secondary school friends who talked about football to becoming lovers. The lovebirds had met years ago in high school and as life goes, moved on to other things. However, things changed along the line. We bet that Mansur and Fatima would never have that a call will change everything for both of them. Now they’re taking on life together forever and we couldn’t be more stoked for them! Their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the feels!

 

How We Met
By the groom, Mansur

Fatima and I went to secondary school together and back then we only used to discuss football together. After graduation, I reached out to her after her stepsister passed away and we got talking from then. That was back in 2010. Normal conversations led to a relationship which of course was a long-distance relationship. We only got to see each other whenever we were on break.

 

There was even a time we broke up😂 . But then we came back stronger. We persevered through the distance knowing we both wanted to make the relationship work. Our story is all about perseverance!

 

Credits

Bride: @fatishaaba
Groom: @sirchully
Bridal styling: @lavish_bridal
Planner: @exquisiteluxuryevents
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Hair: @ferdinandshair
Turban: @taiwos_touch
Bronze dress: @house_of_dova
Photography: @dmphotography.ng
PR : @shadesmediahq

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s Why you Should Identify your Brand’s Value

On Terrorism, Religious Extremism and The Taliban’s Takeover

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Biggest Mistakes First-time Home Builders Make

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement
css.php