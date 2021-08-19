Connect with us

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 389

Features Inspired

Biodun Da'Silva: Making the Best Use of Our Time on Earth

Career Inspired News

ACT Foundation 2021 Changemakers Innovation Challenge is Open! Apply TODAY

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

They Said I Couldn’t: Author, Orator, Poet Maryam Bukar is using global platforms to break stereotypes in Northern Nigeria & Beyond

Inspired

Chioma Ajunwa Won Olympic Gold 25 Years Ago, Now She's Helping Younger Athletes Rise to the Top

Inspired

Abiodun Adereni's HelpMum Wins 2021 Waislitz Global Citizen COVID-19 Response Award

Inspired

Landwey's Isimi Lagos launches the Tree Farm Initiative to support the UN SDG Goals

Career Inspired Movies & TV Promotions

They Said I Couldn’t: Luxury Leather Products Entrepreneur Zainab Aliyu proved the Doubters Wrong

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Blessing Oborududu has Won Nigeria's First Ever Wrestling Medal at the Olympics

Inspired News

Losing his Dad to Leukemia Motivated Naphtali Akudung to Become a Climate Reality Leader

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 389

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bella: @bandh_byaisha
Dress: @mirah.ng
Makeup: @bandh_byaisha
Photography: @olaitanadewuyi_official

Bella: @vivientann
Dress: @hemline_fashion

Bella: @estaregrams
Dress: @naabra_

Makeup: @_firenze_

Bella: @nancy_nu

Bella: @giftedonye

The Ekeindes @realomosexy and her clan Photography: @photokulture

@f8ty_g @its_glad
Dress: @qata_empire

Dress: @2207bytbally

@cy4luv212
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @ariyike_mua

Fab wedding guest @fabjewels_official Outfit: @jeaneelcouture_official
Makeup ; @makeupbyteey

Fab wedding guest @ovia_reflex
Dress: @remi.davids

Bella: @its.f.o.a Dress: @veekeejames_official

Outfit @veekeejames_official
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Makeup @karomzsignature

@arinolaaa_
Makeup: @divadivineatelier
Outfit @kennyabim

@tawakalt_

Bella: @irene_amara1
Outfit: @jane.uati

@luchifloxy
Dress: @alozfabtory
Hair: @hairbykaziel
Makeup: @ronaldthe7th
Photograhper: @momodumedia

Kids!

Photography : @m12photography

Makeup @olawande_mua
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Photography @david.afolayan

Mum’s outfit:: @toshowoods


Makeup: @oshewabeauty
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Outfit: @ls.stitches
Photographer @laahstudios

 

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment? 

Ike Joseph on Putting the Indigenous Textile Industry on the Radar | by Adaugo Nwankpa

Biodun Da’Silva: Making the Best Use of Our Time on Earth

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s Why you Should Identify your Brand’s Value

On Terrorism, Religious Extremism and The Taliban’s Takeover
css.php