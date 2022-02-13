Get a Memorable Sightseeing Experience in this Season of Love with Vetifly Helicopter and Private Jets | Book Now

This is the season of love and you can trust Vetifly to catch the love bug. Enough to search the highs and lows of Lagos just so they can bring you and your loved ones a different and perfect experience – a helicopter sightseeing trip around Lagos with Vetifly. You can say you have seen Lagos, but have you seen the beaches, the landmarks, the scenes, and the chaos of the city from the sky?

Guess what,? You can now enjoy all these views and more with Vetifly. Vetifly is a multimodal mobility company in Nigeria offering helicopter and private jet rides at the tap of a button. This Valentine’s weekend and every other weekend in February, they will be flying fun-seeking Lagosians to see the city from atop their helicopters. If you have been pining for something different and fun, this helicopter sightseeing trip should be top on your bucket list of fun things to do.

The view of Lagos from the sky is nothing like you’ve seen before, From the lush blue waves of the beaches, iconic structures and rooftops, to see the vast skyline of the city, this sightseeing experience is a total break from the regular chaos that is evident on the ground; it will get you to fall in love with the city all over again.

To get in on the Vetifly helicopter sightseeing experience, all you need to do is book a trip via DM on Instagram or call 09136009999. A group trip with loved ones is highly recommended but you can still reserve a spot for yourself on any of the trips. A group trip can be with you and your friends, the entire family or even business associates.

Beyond the sightseeing experience, Vetifly offers the following services

Intracity shuttle: A shared/bespoke trip from the VI to Ikeja (the airport) in 10 minutes and vice versa.

Intercity trips: Charter a helicopter flight to any destination in Nigeria.

Private jet charters.

Airfreight and logistics delivery.

The Vetifly services are ideal for both personal and corporate use. With Vetifly, you get to your destination faster, safer and in style meaning, you never have to worry about traffic or stress over leaving home hours before your flight due to the uncertainties of road travels.

You can learn more about Vetifly here or sign up on their site to get updates on perks, offers and new routes. Don’t miss out on Valentine’s monthly specials! Book a helicopter sightseeing trip today.

