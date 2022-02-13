Burger King Nigeria is all for LOVE this Valentine’s Season

Burger King Nigeria is leaving no one behind this Valentine’s season! Whether you are all loved up, a single pringle, craving a hangout with loved ones, or dealing with heartbreak, they’ve got you covered – it’s ALL FOR LOVE this valentine.

Starting today, Burger King is inviting you to come as you are and experience a Burger King Valentine’s like no other.

Running until Monday, February 14th 2022, Burger King Nigeria will be offering whopping deals that cater to all lovers this season regardless of your relationship status – no boo, no problem!

The All For Love Family deal is great for groups that want to celebrate together or a family with kids as the first 15 families to take advantage of this deal will get 2 free toys! The deal comes with the signature Whopper meal, the Chicken Royale meal, the Hamburger Kids meal, and the Chicken Burger Kids meal, for only N12,000.

Lovers can also savor the moment with their partners whilst indulging in the Lovers’ Bite deal. This deal comes with the signature Whopper meal, the Chicken Royale meal, cheesy bites, and onion rings for N7,500.

And, if you would rather just love up on yourself and enjoy a calm Valentine’s day, the Self Love deal is all you need. Enjoy the Big King meal with Chicken Wings for N5,000.

Also, if you are not feeling up to stepping out of the comfort of your home this Valentine’s season, the Burger King Nigeria digital suite is now up and running and you can order your favorite Burger King meals. The app is also available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Burger King Nigeria has something for everyone this Valentine’s season, make it a memorable one.

