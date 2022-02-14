Samsung unveils the Premium S Series Experience – Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Samsung has announced the release of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These ground-breaking new editions to the S Series feature premium cameras, superfast connectivity, long-lasting batteries, and innovative new ways to share — everything the Galaxy name is known for — to make mobile experiences better and easier.

“At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices,” said Charlie Lee Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S Series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.”

Introducing the Galaxy S22 Series, available in three models, built to make your everyday epic.

For those who want devices that fuel creativity and self-expression, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are built to make every moment epic, with dynamiccameras, enhanced image processing and large bright displays.

Consumers want to shoot incredible videos wherever they are — day or night. With Nightography features for smoother, clearer night-time video and photos, Samsung set out to take your creativity to another level, your creativity doesn’t stop just because it gets dark. For the first time in Samsung smartphone history, you can also experience epic performance with the latest 4nm processor. Even though there is low penetration of the 5G network in Nigeria, the Galaxy S series is enhanced with 5G capabilities, to help you game, stream and work across all your favourite apps with incredible ease.

Now, Samsung is pairing the DNA of the S Series with its iconic Galaxy Note to create something entirely new. Meet Galaxy S22 Ultra — a device that breaks the rules of mobile innovation and is truly a leap forward in mobile technology. Galaxy S22 Ultra sets a bold standard for what a smartphone can be.

It merges the best of two smartphone legacies – the famous power of the Note Series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S Series – to set a pioneering standard for premium smartphones. Featuring a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightographyand video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is a powerhouse encased in the same striking, simple design you love from Note. It’s also quintessentially S Series, with a next-generation pro-grade camera and viewing capabilities. For the first time in the S Series, Galaxy’s signature S Pen comes built-in so you can write and draw on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expansive screen and enjoy a more realistic pen-to-paper feel. Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera ensures you get the best possible images and video, whether conferencing for work, watching movies or staying connected to loved ones.

Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts the best performance and speed of any Galaxy smartphone. Its expansive and bright display represents mobile technology at its best and most visually stunning. And with 45W superfast charging, Galaxy S22 Ultra is a device that truly keeps you connected anywhere. This is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung ever made — unlocking totally new mobile experiences.

Local Availability

The devices will be available in the following colours and memory options:

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy in 256GB and 512GB models with 12GB RAM; Recommended retail price at N749,000 and N799,000 respectively.

Galaxy S22+: Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold and White in and Burgundy in 256 models with 8GB RAM; Recommended retail price at N585, 000

Galaxy S22: Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold and White in and Burgundy in 128GB and 256 models with 8GB RAM; Recommended retail price at N469,000 and N499,000 respectively.

Special pre-order offer

The Galaxy S22 Series will be available for pre-order NOW. When you pre-order you can get a complimentary gift that includes:

Galaxy Buds 2, Phone Cover, Travel Adapter,complimentary Samsung Care+ registration, 4 months YouTube Premium and 3 months Spotify.Terms & Conditions apply. Care+ must be activated within 30 days of purchase.

Sponsored Content