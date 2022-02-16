FairMoney introduces new Digital banking services to its customers



Fairmoney Microfinance Bank has evolved to a full-fledged digital bank, and with this evolution, comes a promise to make banking fair and available to all. The credit-led Digital bank is set to redefine the narrative with an all-inclusive approach to banking, hence the introduction of a new style of banking, Fair banking for all.

The Fair Banking for all proposition by FairMoney is a drive to dislodge the notion that premium digital banking experience is available to only a select few, the brand’s new status as a MicroFinance bank comes with the assurance that everyone now has access to benefit from top tier Digital banking services without stress, irrespective of your social status.

Following this announcement, FairMoney customers can enjoy:

Free FairMoney MFB debit cards

100 free transactions per month

3% discount on airtime and data purchase.

Quick and easy loans in 5 minutes

Interest-free 15 days loan

Access to a high-interest investment of up to 21%

With these offers available to everyone, it is safe to say that banking has never been this exciting and easy to access.

The CEO and Co-founder of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Laurin Hainy corroborated this, as he explained that

“The future of banking is now and FairMoney is the “leveler” – a reliable partner that allows you access to opportunities and a lifestyle that before now was meant for a select few.

Watch the Fair Banking for all video below;

Sponsored Content