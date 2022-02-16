Connect with us

Promotions

FairMoney introduces new Digital banking services to its customers

Promotions

Samsung unveils the Premium S Series Experience - Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Promotions

Burger King Nigeria is all for LOVE this Valentine's Season

Promotions

Get a Memorable Sightseeing Experience in this Season of Love with Vetifly | Book Now

Promotions

Geranuel PCOS Foundation is set to raise Awareness on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome & Support for Women Living with it

Promotions

Standard Chartered Bank is speaking Love this Season and You stand a Chance to have that HoneyMoon of Your Dreams | Here is how

Promotions

#RiseToTheChallenge: Check out the All-New Redmi Note 11 Series

Events Promotions

Party with Runtown, Ric Hassani and amazing Female DJs this February as “At The Club with Remy Martin” 2022 Kicks Off

Promotions

Are You Ready for Freedom Run? Join the Lagos City Marathon 2022

Promotions

Celebrate this Love Season with Domino's New Spicy Catfish Pizza

Promotions

FairMoney introduces new Digital banking services to its customers

Published

8 mins ago

 on


Fairmoney Microfinance Bank has evolved to a full-fledged digital bank, and with this evolution, comes a promise to make banking fair and available to all. The credit-led Digital bank is set to redefine the narrative with an all-inclusive approach to banking, hence the introduction of a new style of banking, Fair banking for all.

The Fair Banking for all proposition by FairMoney is a drive to dislodge the notion that premium digital banking experience is available to only a select few, the brand’s new status as a MicroFinance bank comes with the assurance that everyone now has access to benefit from top tier Digital banking services without stress, irrespective of your social status.

Following this announcement, FairMoney customers can enjoy:

  • Free FairMoney MFB debit cards
  • 100 free transactions per month
  • 3% discount on airtime and data purchase.
  • Quick and easy loans in 5 minutes
  • Interest-free 15 days loan
  • Access to a high-interest investment of up to 21%

With these offers available to everyone, it is safe to say that banking has never been this exciting and easy to access.

The CEO and Co-founder of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Laurin Hainy corroborated this, as he explained that

“The future of banking is now and FairMoney is the “leveler” – a reliable partner that allows you access to opportunities and a lifestyle that before now was meant for a select few.

Watch the Fair Banking for all video below;

To know more about FairMoney’s Fair Banking for all as well as other exciting propositions, follow FairMoney on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook or visit their website

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: How Much is Too Much For A Meal?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of My Grandmother

This Zimbabwean Footballer is No Regular Teenager – See How He’s Making a Difference in His Home Country

Nofisat Shamsideen: Differentiating Between Love and Limerence
css.php