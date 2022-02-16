Connect with us

Landwey launches WeyFlex & a Project Experience Center to better Cater for Nigerians across the Country

FairMoney introduces new Digital banking services to its customers

Samsung unveils the Premium S Series Experience - Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Burger King Nigeria is all for LOVE this Valentine's Season

Get a Memorable Sightseeing Experience in this Season of Love with Vetifly | Book Now

Geranuel PCOS Foundation is set to raise Awareness on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome & Support for Women Living with it

Standard Chartered Bank is speaking Love this Season and You stand a Chance to have that HoneyMoon of Your Dreams | Here is how

#RiseToTheChallenge: Check out the All-New Redmi Note 11 Series

Party with Runtown, Ric Hassani and amazing Female DJs this February as “At The Club with Remy Martin” 2022 Kicks Off

Are You Ready for Freedom Run? Join the Lagos City Marathon 2022

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A real estate firm, Landwey Investment, has initiated Nigeria’s first interstate real estate development model called ‘WeyFlex‘ to provide homes for Nigerians across the country. The firm also launched a Project Experience Center, a state-of-the-art facility, to showcase components and designs required for housing development.

Disclosed at the official launch of the new project model at the weekend, the firm said the project model, WeyFlex, is set to offer Nigerians the opportunity to own FlexVilla homes in over 20 locations nationwide, with a variety of design options to choose from, providing an instant modification to taste and standard whether for residential or investment purposes.

According to the firm

“Owing to several factors, many Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora struggle to find a home in their preferred locations.” 

These factors often range from the rising cost of land purchase in metropolitan areas like Lagos, demand for quality countryside homes that meet all regulatory standards, ease of construction for those in the diaspora amongst others. Speaking on the benefits of WeyFlex and the LandWey Project Experience Center in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, said, 

“WeyFlex was designed for ease and convenience, affording Nigerians, both home and abroad, control over where they want their next home to be, how they want it to look and when they want it delivered.” 

He noted, 

“The LandWey Project Experience Center transcends boundaries and limitations to showcase the different structural designs, building types, e-brochures, interactive 3-D designs and other virtual experiences to ease the home buying process.”

