Granule PCOS Foundation is set to raise Awareness on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome & Support for Women Living with it

Granule PCOS Foundation was founded in October 2020 with a mandate to effectively raise awareness for the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of reproductive age. It is characterised by elevated male hormone (androgen) levels which cause irregular menstrual periods, excessive body hair growth (hirsutism), mild to severe acne and weight gain.

PCOS has no cure, and the exact cause is unknown however, symptoms can be managed. Early diagnosis and treatment along with weight loss can help reduce the symptoms and the risk of long-term complications such as infertility, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and endometrial cancer.

The mission of the Foundation is to provide relevant information in a bid to aid early detection and lifestyle changes which help to effectively treat and alleviate the symptoms of the condition. This is achieved through structured events and outreach programs for the target audience to educate the public.

To further raise awareness, in November 2021, the Foundation offered free transvaginal scans for 10 women who experience symptoms of PCOS, in various locations across the country. The following diagnostic centres were used to carry out these tests: Medicaid Radio-Diagnostics Abuja, Me Cure Healthcare Limited Lagos and Image Diagnostic Port Harcourt

Through the scans, some of the beneficiaries had their first diagnosis of PCOS. In January 2022, Granule PCOS Foundation successfully hosted over 30 women at our maiden event: The PCOS Luncheon. It was a semi-formal gathering aimed at discussing the clinical and psychological effects of PCOS on women with an emphasis on mental health and female patient rights as it pertains to Doctor-Patient confidentiality and harassment in the healthcare environment.

Through their platform, conversations on PCOS have begun and it will be their utmost pleasure to see that more women are able to live normal lives with reduced rates of infertility and various health risks associated with the condition.

They look forward to future initiatives and programs geared at supporting our mandate.

Instagram; @geranuel_

Email; [email protected]

Photography; George Okoro Studios (Instagram – @gerogeokorostudios)

Videography; VibezNation x OgaBoss (Instagram – @ogabossshotit)

Graphics; Ptg Digital Solutions (Instagram – @ptgdigitalsolutions)

Coperate event Coordinator/Planner; UHR Consult (Instagram – @uhr_consult)

Decor; Wiggles Parties (Instagram – @Wigglesparties)

THE FOUNDER

Loretta Laoye is a Pharmaceutical Scientist with an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management and Training from the University of Leicester, UK. Her expertise in Drug Design and knowledge in Human Capital Development fuelled her passion for educating women about personal growth and development in healthcare especially as it pertains to polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

In 2009, she was diagnosed with PCOS at the age of 19 after experiencing missed menstrual periods for six consecutive months. With early diagnosis, medical intervention, and lifestyle changes through diet, she has been able to successfully manage her symptoms and conceive twice.

The absence of awareness and support is the premise on which the Foundation was established, and it is her hope that women who are experiencing the same dilemma with little to no knowledge of the condition can be informed so that necessary actions can be taken to enable them to live normal lives.

