Connect with us

Promotions

Standard Chartered Bank is speaking Love this Season and You stand a Chance to have that HoneyMoon of Your Dreams | Here is how

Promotions

Burger King Nigeria is all for LOVE this Valentine's Season

Promotions

Get a Memorable Sightseeing Experience in this Season of Love with Vetifly Helicopter and Private Jets | Book Now

Promotions

Granule PCOS Foundation is set to raise Awareness on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome & Support for Women Living with it

Promotions

#RiseToTheChallenge: Check out the All-New Redmi Note 11 Series

Events Promotions

Party with Runtown, Ric Hassani and amazing Female DJs this February as “At The Club with Remy Martin” 2022 Kicks Off

Promotions

Are You Ready for Freedom Run? Join the Lagos City Marathon 2022

Promotions

Celebrate this Love Season with Domino's New Spicy Catfish Pizza

Promotions

Let this Season of Love Sparkle as You Celebrate with Moet & Chandon

Promotions

Thinking of that Special Valentine’s Day Gift? Showmax is IT

Promotions

Standard Chartered Bank is speaking Love this Season and You stand a Chance to have that HoneyMoon of Your Dreams | Here is how

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nothing reminds us better about love than Valentine’s season with its unique tapestry of red coming to life. Everywhere you turn, you get the feeling and the vibe that love is in the air. To celebrate this season of love, we have exciting activities to bring lovers, friends and families together this love campaign.

First among the lineup of engaging activities is the Emoji Love Story. Now imagine your favourite love story told using just emojis. All you have to do is decipher the hidden meaning of the emojis by interpreting them into words.

Participants with the closest correct interpretations stand a chance of winning tickets to concerts, movies, and gift coupons. But that is just to whet your appetite because our love is just unravelling.

The next activity is the Honey to the Moon. ‘We want to encourage couples who wish to make their honeymoon dreams a reality, after a challenging COVID period and other unforeseen circumstances.

All they need to do is post a video of their love story on their social media pages, i.e., how it started and where they are right now, with captions that capture their love story and tag @stanchartng using the hashtag #SCHoneyToTheMoon’.

For others to also get a enjoy, we would be rewarding customers who shop at select stores across the country from 10th to 14th of February 2022 with special discounts.

And more, we would be rewarding customers who shop at select stores across the country with special discounts from February 10th to the 14th, 2022.

All participants must have a Standard Chartered account to stand a chance of winning.

To participate and stay up to date with the latest information, follow us on this LINK 

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php