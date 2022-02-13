Standard Chartered Bank is speaking Love this Season and You stand a Chance to have that HoneyMoon of Your Dreams | Here is how

Nothing reminds us better about love than Valentine’s season with its unique tapestry of red coming to life. Everywhere you turn, you get the feeling and the vibe that love is in the air. To celebrate this season of love, we have exciting activities to bring lovers, friends and families together this love campaign.

First among the lineup of engaging activities is the Emoji Love Story. Now imagine your favourite love story told using just emojis. All you have to do is decipher the hidden meaning of the emojis by interpreting them into words.

Participants with the closest correct interpretations stand a chance of winning tickets to concerts, movies, and gift coupons. But that is just to whet your appetite because our love is just unravelling.

The next activity is the Honey to the Moon. ‘We want to encourage couples who wish to make their honeymoon dreams a reality, after a challenging COVID period and other unforeseen circumstances.

All they need to do is post a video of their love story on their social media pages, i.e., how it started and where they are right now, with captions that capture their love story and tag @stanchartng using the hashtag #SCHoneyToTheMoon’.

For others to also get a enjoy, we would be rewarding customers who shop at select stores across the country from 10th to 14th of February 2022 with special discounts.

All participants must have a Standard Chartered account to stand a chance of winning.

To participate and stay up to date with the latest information, follow us on this LINK

