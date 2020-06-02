Register Today for YPONLINE 2020 and Get Mentored by an Industry Leader | June 6th & June 13th

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Do you need a mentor to guide you? Would you like to gain access to a leading professional and get a chance to have your questions answered, to be guided, and to gain insights? If you answered yes, then you need to register for YPONLINE.

Here’s an opportunity to meet executives like Tomi Somefun (MD, Unity Bank), Juliet Ehimuan Chiazor (Country Director, Google), Nkiru Olumide-Ojo (Regional Executive Head, Marketing & Communication, Standard Chartered Bank), Femi Odugbemi (Academy Director, Multichoice Group) amongst others.

Date: Saturday, June 6th and June 13th, 2020
Time: 10 am to 12 noon
Venue: Online

Visit www.unboxedconferences.com/YPonline for more information

To watch the video, click here
Sponsored Content

