Here’s Your Look into the ‘Bank More Score More’ Campaign Launch by Standard Chartered

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Standard Chartered Bank announced the launch of “Bank More Score More”, a campaign targeted towards rewarding clients of the Bank with authentic Liverpool FC-branded merchandise. Clients of the Bank stand the chance to win amazing prizes, including a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Anfield to watch LFC play, when they open an account through our Digital Bank, or when they sign up for a Wealth Investment product.

Speaking on the campaign, Dayo Aderugbo, Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Nigeria, said:

“Bank More Score More is an exciting initiative for us to launch at Standard Chartered Bank. The aim of this campaign is to engage and reward our existing clients while welcoming new ones across the participating markets. As the name suggests, the campaign will reward those who transact more. The Liverpool Football Club is amongst the most beloved football clubs in the world, with over 770 million fans, so we are proud to be offering such compelling prizes for our customers.”

David Idoru, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Nigeria added:

“Bank More Score More campaign is offering a money can’t buy experience customers looking forward to enjoying a live match. It is imperative for us at the Bank to offer our clients the best banking experience possible – through digital banking innovation and providing access to one of the biggest and most successful clubs. We look forward to watching Bank More Score More’s winners experience this initiative.”

To take part in the competition, new customers simply need to open an account through SC Mobile App. Existing customers can also participate by taking wealth Investment products.

Standard Chartered’s Bank More Score More was developed after an extensive internal competition for the banks over 90,000 staff across its network. Over 90 marketing plans were submitted across 25 markets, each developed by cross-functional teams to ensure the campaigns were fully fledged. For the final round, six teams pitched virtually, resulting in three top winners which then developed Bank More Score More.

Standard Chartered has been the main sponsor of Liverpool F.C. since 2010 and will extend to the end of the 2022-2023 season, making it the second-longest sponsorship deal in LFC history.

