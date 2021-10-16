‘A Night of Fun’ by Eunice Mambo Films and Entertainment was a Huge Success| Check out all the Fun Moments

The much-hyped and talked about A night of Fun and Premier of Beyond the Pale has come and gone.

This is the executive summary of the Movie premiere which was held on September 18, 2021, at De Runa Banquet Hall by Eunice Mambo Films and Entertainment.

Eunice Mambo Films is a film production and entertainment company based in Ontario, Canada. EMF made the debut of her first classic short film title Beyond the pale. The Movie stars notable Nigerian Canadian Nollywood acts like Chris Noel, Ifeanyi, Gabriel alongside other international artists like Hugo Coelho.

EMF had the film premiere in a grand style. The event was well attended by friends and lovers of the firm.

With the COVID restriction in the city of Toronto, the Hall capacity rules had to be maintained, the expected hall capacity was 350 for Covid protocols however the turnout overstretched to 500 people at a point. EMF made history as a first-time event organizer to have successfully pulled such a crowd to a movie premiere.

EMF launched out in style and class with an event concept that brought the top 10 Nigerian Canadian artists on a stage. The Film Director and Head of Operations EMF, DT Akeem Ogunmilade a cinematographer and director gave the welcome address. MC Morris, a comedian par excellence treated the guest to laugh pills. Media guru and mogul CEO of Abedorc Media gave the opening prayer. The housekeeping and covid protocol were adhered to, to ensure city safety rules. The President of EMF, Eunice Mambo gave her vote of thanks at the tail end of the screening and the dance floor was declared open by Canada’s finest DJ Orla.

The choice of location was a perfect one because it was central. Guest came in from as far as the United States of America, Hamilton, Milton, Ottawa, Oshawa, and so on.

EMF leveraged largely on social to have harnessed crowdsourcing. Xphrame Media also pulled all her arsenals for publicity towards the success of the premiere, the show of love was massive and impressive from all quarters.

EMF proved the dynamics of show business was achievable going by community positive impact index. The event had a retinue of the big business brands which rose to sponsor the event in bits.

Among brands that sponsored the event include Micro Bell Media, Adeba connector, SOJ Suya, Recognize, Convy Estates, Aboki Toronto, Syllabus Autos, The Meat House, Sleepy-Bella Aphrodisiacs, New Fresh Logistics, and Creed-Inno Group.

The red carpet was welcoming and Mind-blowing. The red carpet set the mood for the event and blew people’s minds ahead of the film screening. The dress code was a Tuxedo for men and a dress for ladies. There was 95% dress code compliance.

Attendees said great things about the event. The film quality was highly commended. The food varieties at the event were spectacular. It had both local and international dishes.

In summary, Eunice Mambo set a legacy, she inspired a lot of people and to some, she is worthy to be studied on how she pulled through such a crowd despite the Covid restrictions and being a first-time event promoter in North America.

For full event pictures kindly see below

