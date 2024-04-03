Ifedolapo & Gabriel’s Love Journey Began On Twitter! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Who says you can’t find love on Twitter? Ifedolapo and Gabriel are Cupid’s latest and yes, their sweet journey began on Twitter!

Theirs went from a simple comment on a mutual friend’s post to a conversation in the DMs and now, it’s love in the air! They are blessing us with their pre-wedding photos today and each frame is a testament to their undying love. The joy they radiate is hard to miss and they have us agreeing with the saying, ‘Love is sweet!’

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ifedolapo:

We are one of those “we met on Twitter” couple. I randomly replied to a tweet from a mutual friend of ours on Twitter. Dude went to check my profile and saw “talkative” there. Being a guy who loves to have great conversations, he sent a DM with a casual “hello” which I’d have ignored on a regular day, but this day wasn’t regular, so I replied. Yo!!! In 3 days of talking, it felt like we had known each other for at least a decade. A few weeks later, I had fallen in love with him and was sure he was the one.

Meanwhile, for some reason, Bro said he wasn’t ready to take things to the next level, which I understood after we talked about it. But this painstakingly led to 4 months of us barely talking. My chest!!! Anyhooooo, we reconnected after those 4 months and got talking like we never stopped. We have been talking since then. Now we’re talking marriage, and we’d keep talking till forever. ♾

Credits

Bride: @ife_sanni

Groom: @gabriel_specter

Couple: @_thespecters

Makeup: @shosglam

Photography: @koredeogunsakin

Dress: @stitched_by_teak