Connect with us

Weddings

Ifedolapo & Gabriel's Love Journey Began On Twitter! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bianca and Williams Were Meant To Be! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Adams Came Across Romola's Page on Instagram!

Weddings

Victor Found The Love of His Life, Kiekie On a Road Trip To Lagos!

Weddings

A Ghanaian-Nigerian Merger! Bernice & Obinna's Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

The Gospel Singers Who Got Engaged & Married in the Last One Year 💍

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Surprise Birthday Party + A Surprise Proposal! Check Out Cassandra & Yemi's #BNBling

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Love In NYSC Camp! Abisoye and Collins' Fairytale Is One Of Beautiful Adventures

Weddings

Nneka and Nnamdi's Pre-wedding Shoot In The Bahamas Will Make Your Day!

Nollywood Relationships Weddings

"A Few Months Ago I Said Yes to My Odogwu"... Sharon Ooja is Officially a Mrs!

Weddings

Ifedolapo & Gabriel’s Love Journey Began On Twitter! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Who says you can’t find love on Twitter?  Ifedolapo and Gabriel are Cupid’s latest and yes, their sweet journey began on Twitter!

Theirs went from a simple comment on a mutual friend’s post to a conversation in the DMs and now, it’s love in the air!  They are blessing us with their pre-wedding photos today and each frame is a testament to their undying love. The joy they radiate is hard to miss and they have us agreeing with the saying, ‘Love is sweet!’

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Ifedolapo:

We are one of those “we met on Twitter” couple. I randomly replied to a tweet from a mutual friend of ours on Twitter. Dude went to check my profile and saw “talkative” there. Being a guy who loves to have great conversations, he sent a DM with a casual “hello” which I’d have ignored on a regular day, but this day wasn’t regular, so I replied. Yo!!! In 3 days of talking, it felt like we had known each other for at least a decade. A few weeks later, I had fallen in love with him and was sure he was the one.

  

Meanwhile, for some reason, Bro said he wasn’t ready to take things to the next level, which I understood after we talked about it. But this painstakingly led to 4 months of us barely talking. My chest!!! Anyhooooo, we reconnected after those 4 months and got talking like we never stopped. We have been talking since then. Now we’re talking marriage, and we’d keep talking till forever. ♾

   

Credits

Bride@ife_sanni
Groom@gabriel_specter
Couple: @_thespecters
Makeup@shosglam
Photography@koredeogunsakin
Dress@stitched_by_teak

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment

South African Agric-Entepreneur Ntobeka Mafu is Helping Small-Scale Farmers Succeed

Mfonobong Inyang: The Radical Love of Jesus Christ
css.php