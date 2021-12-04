BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Rundown of Everything You Missed This Week!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Another beautiful weekend is upon us and you already know what that means! On this end, it’s all love and excitement. We just can’t help our love for Saturdays and as we always say, Saturdays are for weddings! If like us, you’re a hopeless romantic, then the idea of many lovebirds in different places saying “I DO” will get you giddy too.

Celebrating love can never go out of style and this is why day in day out, we’ve always got something beautiful to celebrate. From amazing weddings to heartwarming love stories, sultry pre-wedding photos and also serving lovely wedding inspos and tips. This week, there’s we’ve had a lot of amazing features and if you missed anything, not to worry! We’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of everything that went down on the site this week. Simply click on the title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

The #JenNiiAsOne White Wedding in Ghana was a Beautiful Love Affair

Take in all The Radiance of Jenn and Noble’s Ghanaian Traditional Engagement

Chiamaka & Chike Went From Casual Friends to #Xsquared21

It’s all Love & Good Vibes With Rosemary & Seth’s Wedding Video

A Move to a New City + a New Job Brought Toyosi & Simon Together!

Ada & Clinton’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Dripping Finesse Everywhere

All Thanks to Peter’s Cousin, The #Ola2love Couple are set for the Aisle

Karimat Met the Love of Her Life Muhideen at Her Father’s Store!

This Vintage Styled Shoot is Giving Us all the Feels of Love!

Get Your Trad Slay on Lock With This Bridal Beauty Look

Stay Regal & Stylish on Your Edo Trad With this Beauty Look!

Go Yellow & Slay With this Beautiful Traditional Bridal Inspo

You Def Want to Check Out the AbebiBridal SS21 “Of Silk, Lace & Tulle” Bridal Robe Collection

This Man Serenading His Wife on Her Birthday Will Make Your Day!

Blessing & Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies are Giving us Vibes For Days!

This Beautiful Igbo Bride & Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies Came Through For The Culture

This Beautiful Bridesmaid Will Brighten Your Day With Her Sleek Moves!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

