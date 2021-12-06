Connect with us

Advertisement

Weddings

We're Relishing all the Beauty From the #JenNiiAsOne Ghanaian Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of Everything You Missed This Week!

Weddings

BN Bridal: You Def Want to Check Out The Montefiore Bridal Collection by BERTA

Weddings

Thanks to an Old Friend, We've Got #TheATwedding21! Aramide & Tomi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Catch All the Feels of Anita & Edward's Colourful Traditional & White Wedding!

Weddings

Get in Your Groove with Funi & Arinze's Lit Wedding Video

Weddings

From No Replies to Happy Ever After! See The #YinYang21 Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Tamara & Daniel Go the Forever Way, Thanks to a Mutual Friend!

Weddings

From the Streets of Twitter to Happy Ever After! Relish the #KAAN2021 Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From this Week

Weddings

We’re Relishing all the Beauty From the #JenNiiAsOne Ghanaian Wedding

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It is not up for debate that love deserves all the celebration that it gets and today, we’re very much in that celebratory mood as we get to take in all the beauty of  Jenn and Noble’s beautiful wedding.

Jenn and Noble met after Jenn went viral for her dance at her best friend’s wedding and now, it’s forever O’clock for the lovebirds.  Jennie and the love of her life, Noble tied the knot in a beautiful Ghanaian traditional engagement with friends and family there to cheer them on, after which they took it to the altar said their “I DO” in a breathtaking white wedding ceremony.

The #JenNiiAsOne wedding was an absolute delight. From the trad to the white wedding, all the joy in the air, the love in their eyes and all-around excitement combine so sweetly to make out day and we bet they’ll make yours too! The wedding was also full of so much fun with Noble serenading his beautiful wife with sweet love songs. You surely want to take in all the feels of the #JenNiiAsOne wedding yourself.

Enjoy all their beautiful wedding photos below.

 


Enjoy the radiance of Jennie and Noble’s Ghanaian traditional wedding below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Planner & Coordinator@specplanners | @whitechalktheplanner
Decor: @360plannergh
Photography: @pkhazel
Videography: @bliss_elevengh
Makeup: @finessebymaanaa
Hairstylist: @makeupbygid
Kente dress@reve.gh
Kente: @poquaakente
Catering: @meal360
Local Bar@drinksonclock
Bridesmaids fabric@lush_fabrics
Bridesmaids makeup@makeupbygid
Dowry & Favour wrapping@the_giftbug

White Wedding 

Photography: @pkhazel
Planner: @Specplanners@365eventsgh
Coordinator: @Whitechalktheplanner
Decor: @365eventsgh
Videography: @rippleeffectgh @Kwakuzee
Wedding Dress@reve.gh
DJ: @dj_adom
Cocktails@CocktailsandStarters
Food: @GingerJean
Invitations: @Marhyayn
Makeup: @finessebymaanaa
Bride’s room: @Exquisiteballonsgh
Bouquet@Zoraflorals
Bridesmaids bouquet@Zoraflorals
Bridesmaids accessories: @Elsage
MC: @MysterPratt
Bridesmaids dresses@Fakor_m
Bridesmaids makeup@violabeautymua

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria
css.php