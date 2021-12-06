We’re Relishing all the Beauty From the #JenNiiAsOne Ghanaian Wedding

It is not up for debate that love deserves all the celebration that it gets and today, we’re very much in that celebratory mood as we get to take in all the beauty of Jenn and Noble’s beautiful wedding.

Jenn and Noble met after Jenn went viral for her dance at her best friend’s wedding and now, it’s forever O’clock for the lovebirds. Jennie and the love of her life, Noble tied the knot in a beautiful Ghanaian traditional engagement with friends and family there to cheer them on, after which they took it to the altar said their “I DO” in a breathtaking white wedding ceremony.

The #JenNiiAsOne wedding was an absolute delight. From the trad to the white wedding, all the joy in the air, the love in their eyes and all-around excitement combine so sweetly to make out day and we bet they’ll make yours too! The wedding was also full of so much fun with Noble serenading his beautiful wife with sweet love songs. You surely want to take in all the feels of the #JenNiiAsOne wedding yourself.

Enjoy all their beautiful wedding photos below.

Enjoy the radiance of Jennie and Noble’s Ghanaian traditional wedding below.

