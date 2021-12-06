Weddings
We’re Relishing all the Beauty From the #JenNiiAsOne Ghanaian Wedding
It is not up for debate that love deserves all the celebration that it gets and today, we’re very much in that celebratory mood as we get to take in all the beauty of Jenn and Noble’s beautiful wedding.
Jenn and Noble met after Jenn went viral for her dance at her best friend’s wedding and now, it’s forever O’clock for the lovebirds. Jennie and the love of her life, Noble tied the knot in a beautiful Ghanaian traditional engagement with friends and family there to cheer them on, after which they took it to the altar said their “I DO” in a breathtaking white wedding ceremony.
The #JenNiiAsOne wedding was an absolute delight. From the trad to the white wedding, all the joy in the air, the love in their eyes and all-around excitement combine so sweetly to make out day and we bet they’ll make yours too! The wedding was also full of so much fun with Noble serenading his beautiful wife with sweet love songs. You surely want to take in all the feels of the #JenNiiAsOne wedding yourself.
Enjoy all their beautiful wedding photos below.
Enjoy the radiance of Jennie and Noble’s Ghanaian traditional wedding below.
For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com
Credits
Traditional Wedding
Planner & Coordinator: @specplanners | @whitechalktheplanner
Decor: @360plannergh
Photography: @pkhazel
Videography: @bliss_elevengh
Makeup: @finessebymaanaa
Hairstylist: @makeupbygid
Kente dress: @reve.gh
Kente: @poquaakente
Catering: @meal360
Local Bar: @drinksonclock
Bridesmaids fabric: @lush_fabrics
Bridesmaids makeup: @makeupbygid
Dowry & Favour wrapping: @the_giftbug
White Wedding
Photography: @pkhazel
Planner: @Specplanners/ @365eventsgh
Coordinator: @Whitechalktheplanner
Decor: @365eventsgh
Videography: @rippleeffectgh @Kwakuzee
Wedding Dress: @reve.gh
DJ: @dj_adom
Cocktails : @CocktailsandStarters
Food: @GingerJean
Invitations: @Marhyayn
Makeup: @finessebymaanaa
Bride’s room: @Exquisiteballonsgh
Bouquet : @Zoraflorals
Bridesmaids bouquet: @Zoraflorals
Bridesmaids accessories: @Elsage
MC: @MysterPratt
Bridesmaids dresses: @Fakor_m
Bridesmaids makeup: @violabeautymua