BN Bridal: You Def Want to Check Out The Montefiore Bridal Collection by BERTA

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As a bride, you deserve to feel every bit like the star that you are, and rightly so, because it’s your day! One of the many things every bride is so particular about is her wedding dress.

Understanding the assignment, design brand, Berta has come through with her FW bridal collection, Montefiore and every dress is a dream! As is the standard for the ace fashion house, the collection features new fabrics that have never been seen before in bridal couture, 3D appliques, flowers, and endless amounts of lace… which all blends perfectly to create a soft yet bold, sexy yet elegant, traditional yet groundbreaking and confident bridal look – with big opulent trains. From puffy sleeves to off the shoulder looks, A-line to figure-hugging dresses paired with detailed capes or sparkly cathedral length veils that will create just the right amount of drama, this collection has got everything on lock.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

Bold statement moments, princess silhouettes, just the right amount of sparkle and handmade embroidery; have all been waiting to be revealed with the new and highly anticipated BERTA F/W 2022 collection. While pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity, the new BERTA F/W 2022 couture collection – Montefiore – is a memoir of the old days, combined with the new for the bride who wants to feel like an 18th-century royalty, yet sophisticated, glamorous and modern.

Check out the collection below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Design Brand: @Berta

