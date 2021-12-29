Christiana Igbokwe, Granddaughter of Christy Essien-Igbokwe, drops New EP “Starlight” EP

Connect with us

Music appears to run in the family of late Christy Essien-Igbokwe as her granddaughter, Christiana Igbokwe, follows grandma’s trail with a brand new EP titled “Starlight“. This is the second body of work by the young Nigerian-American songstress.

The 5-song and one interlude EP draws inspiration from Christiana’s childhood and the things she loves and believes in. Some of these are Santa Claus, fairies, prayers, kindness and above all, Jesus.

Listen to the “Starlight” EP below

