New Video: Guchi feat. Zlatan – Scatter My Head

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fast-rising singer and songwriter, Guchi recently had her first Nigerian collaboration with “Scatter My Head” featuring Zanku boss, Zlatan. This sound arrives at a perfect time as it heralds the coming of the holiday season. It infuses the amazing qualities of the Afropop music genre. The video was directed by Visionary Pictures.

Guchi is a PG Records Entertainment signee. Some of her hit tracks include “Jennifer” and “Benzema” both of which became trends on TikTok. Guchi was recently nominated for the 2021 All African Music Awards, AFRIMA in the ‘African Fan’s Favourite’ category.

Watch the official video to “Scatter My Head” below:

