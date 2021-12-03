New Video: Sheye Banks feat. Chillz, Falz & M.I Abaga – Appy

If you listen to this track by Sheye Banks, you will realise that salary earner now have an anthem. If you can relate to waiting till the end of the month before you party, then “Appy” is for you. It features the superb collaboration of rap legends, M.I Abaga and Falz alongside Chillz.

The video indicates a group of people partying at a club while chanting “dem pay me salary”. It begins with a clip of Falz getting arrested. However, this storyline is explained in the subsequent minutes that make up this video.

Watch the official video to “Appy” below: