Connect with us

Advertisement

Music

New Video: Sheye Banks feat. Chillz, Falz & M.I Abaga - Appy

BN TV Music

New Video: Guchi feat. Zlatan - Scatter My Head

Music Scoop

New Video: Zlatan - Ale Yi

Music Scoop

New Video: WhiteMoney - Selense

Music

New Music: Simi & Joeboy - So Bad

Music

New Music: Aro-z — BMT (Big Money Talk)

Music

New EP: LasGiiDi - Still I Rise

Music

New Music: RnB Princess - MDDW

Music

New Music: Asa - Mayana

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola & Lady Du - I Did It

Music

New Video: Sheye Banks feat. Chillz, Falz & M.I Abaga – Appy

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you listen to this track by Sheye Banks, you will realise that salary earner now have an anthem. If you can relate to waiting till the end of the month before you party, then “Appy” is for you. It features the superb collaboration of rap legends, M.I Abaga and Falz alongside Chillz.

The video indicates a group of people partying at a club while chanting “dem pay me salary”. It begins with a clip of Falz getting arrested. However, this storyline is explained in the subsequent minutes that make up this video.

Watch the official video to “Appy” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots
css.php