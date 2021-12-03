Connect with us

Advertisement

Music Scoop

New Video: Zlatan - Ale Yi

BN TV Music

New Video: Guchi feat. Zlatan - Scatter My Head

Music

New Video: Sheye Banks feat. Chillz, Falz & M.I Abaga - Appy

Music Scoop

New Video: WhiteMoney - Selense

Music

New Music: Simi & Joeboy - So Bad

Music

New Music: Aro-z — BMT (Big Money Talk)

Music

New EP: LasGiiDi - Still I Rise

Music

New Music: RnB Princess - MDDW

Music

New Music: Asa - Mayana

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola & Lady Du - I Did It

Music

New Video: Zlatan – Ale Yi

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Zlatan has the magic touch of dishing out hits. He understands the Nigerian market and speaks to it. This is exactly what “Ale Yi” does. It has been a party favourite at events and always a trigger to dance in clubs. The popular sing-along track now has its visuals released and it is just as great as the song.

The music video was produced by Polar Film.

“Ale Yi” is off Zlatan’s album, which houses 12 tracks featuring Davido, Ms Banks, Bella Shmurda, Phyno, Flavour, Rayvanny, Buju and Sho Madjozi.

Watch the official video to “Ale Yi” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots
css.php