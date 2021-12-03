New Video: Zlatan – Ale Yi

Zlatan has the magic touch of dishing out hits. He understands the Nigerian market and speaks to it. This is exactly what “Ale Yi” does. It has been a party favourite at events and always a trigger to dance in clubs. The popular sing-along track now has its visuals released and it is just as great as the song.

The music video was produced by Polar Film.

“Ale Yi” is off Zlatan’s album, which houses 12 tracks featuring Davido, Ms Banks, Bella Shmurda, Phyno, Flavour, Rayvanny, Buju and Sho Madjozi.

Watch the official video to “Ale Yi” below: