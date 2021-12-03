New Video: WhiteMoney – Selense

Connect with us

Published

45 mins ago

 on

This song has been in the works for a long time. We waited for it to arrive, and now it has. The video for “Selense” by BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ winner, Whitemoney is a must-watch for fans of an inspirational success story. It is present to everyone who voted for him and helped to make his life better.

The video begins with a clip of the final announcement at the Big Brother Naija Season 6 show. Then it switches to various reactions of fans who loved, voted and prayed for him.

“Selense” was produced by Masterkraft

Watch the video below:

