#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

The Macallan and Bungalows hosted an Exclusive Food / Whisky Pairing Experience | See Photos

Global Citizen Announces the Impact from Commitments at Mandela 100 Festival Third Anniversary

MG Motor appoints Stallion Group as its Exclusive National Distributor in Nigeria

#BNRSVP Events this December

Thank You BNers! We WON at The Beatz Awards 2021 | See the Full List of Winners

Hurrayy!! Coca-Cola System Celebrates 70th Anniversary in Grand style

Get Ready to Party from LAX to LA on December 18th | See Details

Together4ALimb: Stanbic IBTC held a virtual event aimed at creating awareness for Children living with Limb loss

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in December.

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Thank You BNers! We WON at The Beatz Awards 2021 | See the Full List of Winners

Here’s What Went Down on Day 3 of the “Made in Lagos” Tour at O2 Arena in London

Chuko & Arie Esiri’s “Eyimofe” won 5 Awards at 2021 #AMAAs | “Collision Course”, “Citation” & Other Winners

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Idia Aisien, Adaeze Yobo & all the 2021 Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Award Winners

