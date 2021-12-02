Connect with us

Advertisement

Events Music Scoop

Thank You BNers! We WON at The Beatz Awards 2021 | See the Full List of Winners

Events

MG Motor appoints Stallion Group as its Exclusive National Distributor in Nigeria

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events

Hurrayy!! Coca-Cola System Celebrates 70th Anniversary in Grand style

Events

Get Ready to Party from LAX to LA on December 18th | See Details

Events

Together4ALimb: Stanbic IBTC held a virtual event aimed at creating awareness for Children living with Limb loss

Events

The Afro Culture Convention by American Business Council was Insightful | See Summary

Events

Here's Your Exclusive Look into Damilola Adegbite’s “RESET” Book Launch

Events

Celebrate The Joy Of Togetherness this Festive Season with Moët & Chandon

Events

FSDH Launches Fund for Women-Led business at 'The Future-focused Female' in Commitment to Economic Growth

Events

Thank You BNers! We WON at The Beatz Awards 2021 | See the Full List of Winners

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Yay! We won the ‘Blog of the Year’ award at The Beatz Awards 2021. Thank you BNers for your love and support throughout the years.

One of the highlights of the award event was when producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, awarded a one million naira cash prize to his label signee, Andre Vibez, for the “Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year” award category. He then added a surprise by awarding another million to the category’s runner-up, Ajimovoix Drums.

The event’s organizers went to great lengths to make the occasion memorable for the guests. Don Jazzy, Mike Abdul, MayD, Titi Kuti aka Ade Tiger, Patrick Agbaza; Chairman Pazino Homes and Gardens, SACO, SLK, Lanre Makun, Harrysong, Sam Uche Ayamele, MTN, MTVBase, O’tega Ogra; Group Head, Corporate Communications BUA Group, Yinka Adebayo; ED Media Reach and others were in attendance.

Rexxie took home the night’s most important prize, Producer of the Year (Ponthisone). Quincy Jones of Rhythm 93.7 FM won the OAP Category. To cap off the evening, Seyi Tinubu, CEO of Loatsad Promo Media, was named a Patron of the Beatz Accolades, one of West Africa’s preeminent creative and entertainment industry awards.

See the full list of winners below:

  • Afro Pop Producer of the Year – Kulboi
  • Afro Beat Producer of the Year – Coublon
  • Afro R&B Producer of the Year – Duktor Sett
  • Afro Hip-hop Producer of the Year – Willis
  • Afro Highlife Producer of the Year – Xtofa (D BeatChef)
  • Afro Soul Producer of the Year – Deeyasso
  • Afro Dancehall Producer of the Year – Telz
  • Afro Gospel Producer of the Year – SMJ
  • Producer of the Year – Rexxie
  • Mixing & Mastering Engineering of the Year – Timi Jay
  • Music Video Director of the Year – Dindu
  • Choreographer of the Year – Don Flexx
  • Songwriter of the Year – Laycon
  • Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year – Andre Vibez
  • Male DJ of the Year – Spinall
  • Female DJ of the Year – DJ Lambo
  • Entertainment TV Station Award of the Year (Terrestrial) – SilverBird Television 
  • Entertainment TV Station Award of the Year (Cable) – MTVBase
  • Radio Station of the Year – SoundCity 98.5FM
  • OAP of the Year – Quincy Jonze
  • Artist Manager of the Year – Sean Okeke
  • Record Label of the Year – Mavin Records
  • Blog of the Year – BellaNaija
  • Online Music Platform of the Year – 9JAFLAVER
  • Music Streaming Platform of the Year – Spotify Nigeria
  • The Beatz Awards Honours – Seyi Tinubu
  • The Beatz Awards Honours – Kaffy
  • The Beatz Awards Honours  – Harrysong

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots

Margaret Aligbe: My Life As a Testament That Dreams Come True
css.php