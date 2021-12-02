Thank You BNers! We WON at The Beatz Awards 2021 | See the Full List of Winners

Yay! We won the ‘Blog of the Year’ award at The Beatz Awards 2021. Thank you BNers for your love and support throughout the years.

One of the highlights of the award event was when producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, awarded a one million naira cash prize to his label signee, Andre Vibez, for the “Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year” award category. He then added a surprise by awarding another million to the category’s runner-up, Ajimovoix Drums.

The event’s organizers went to great lengths to make the occasion memorable for the guests. Don Jazzy, Mike Abdul, MayD, Titi Kuti aka Ade Tiger, Patrick Agbaza; Chairman Pazino Homes and Gardens, SACO, SLK, Lanre Makun, Harrysong, Sam Uche Ayamele, MTN, MTVBase, O’tega Ogra; Group Head, Corporate Communications BUA Group, Yinka Adebayo; ED Media Reach and others were in attendance.

Rexxie took home the night’s most important prize, Producer of the Year (Ponthisone). Quincy Jones of Rhythm 93.7 FM won the OAP Category. To cap off the evening, Seyi Tinubu, CEO of Loatsad Promo Media, was named a Patron of the Beatz Accolades, one of West Africa’s preeminent creative and entertainment industry awards.

See the full list of winners below: