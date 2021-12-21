Kreglex Productions Kickstarts the Festive Season with a Christmas Giveaway

Kreglex Productions has partnered with Blue Pictures Cinemas, Estramile Frontiers, Fudstar, Auntie Ope Foods and others for a Christmas Giveaway to promote sharing and celebration this festive period.

The Kreglex Productions Christmas Giveaway, created by the CEO of Kreglex Productions, Oluwatosin Alex Ayilara, is to appreciate their audience and viewers of READ IT, a featurette that increases awareness about Coronavirus and the dangers of ignoring warnings from the government and national and international health organisations.

In the Kreglex Productions Christmas giveaway, twenty-five lucky viewers stand a chance of winning a movie ticket for two to watch the recently released blockbusters, free food, drinks, branded items and a free ride to and fro Blue Pictures Cinema.

Winners of the giveaway movie tickets will be required to follow @kreglexproduction and @bluepicturescinema on Instagram and YouTube. They are also required to post a one-line comment about the issue that the short film talks about on the Instagram page of @kreglexproductions.