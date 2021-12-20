Music Meets Runway Africa returns for a Private Exclusive Event after 5 Years

After 5 years, Music Meets Runway (MMR) Africa is delighted to announce the return of one of the most entertaining and inspiring events in the world. Since launched in 2011, MMR Africa has enjoyed huge success showcasing the likes of never seen before artists like Davido who made his stage debut on the Music Meets Runway Stage. Music Legends like Femi Kuti, Tuface, Dbanj, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Victor Olaiya, Sound Sultan and much more have all graced the MMR Africa Stage.

Fashion Legends like Deola Sagoe, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo, David Thale, Angela Simmons, Super Model Alex Wek and Millen Magese, Oluchi, are only a few of these names to be part of this amazing event.

This unique event displays the ultimate fuse between Music, Fashion, and the Creative Industry in Africa as a whole. ran by Creative Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Jennifer Olize, daughter of legendary TV Journalist Frank Olize.

But MMR Africa isn’t just about entertainment—it also provides opportunities for philanthropic growth through the Music Meets Runway Foundation. The MMR Foundation, which was launched in 2012 to empower the creative industry by supporting them with funds at critical stages in their business and putting their arts on the world map.

The Sixth Edition of MMR Africa will start off with a bang on Friday, December 24th, 2021 for a private exclusive Music & Fashion event and party at an outdoor location. Strict COVID-19 rules applied. The main event – MMR Africa Gala & Recognition Awards that awards excellence in crafts is scheduled to take place in 2022.

