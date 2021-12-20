Connect with us

Advertisement

Events Promotions

Music Meets Runway Africa returns for a Private Exclusive Event after 5 Years

Events

Landwey Celebrates its 5th Year Anniversary, Awards Outstanding Realtors & Launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund

Events

Hero Lager Beer Champions Sports Growth as they Partner with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)

Events Music Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Fade Ogunro & Agbani Darego Showed Up & Showed Out for Tiwa Savage's LivespotX Festival Concert

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Find Out What You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Events Scoop

Shatu Garko Has Been Crowned Miss Nigeria 2021 | Get the Scoop

Events

Wande Coal, Mayorkun, Chike & all the Artists Lined Up to Perform at The Throne Concert

Events

Catch Patoranking Live at the 'Big Name' Concert This Boxing Day

Events

Wizkid to Wrap Up The Year with Live Performance at Vibes on the Beach Concert

Events

Burna Boy Set to Thrill Fans at 'The Live Experience' Concert This Month

Events

Music Meets Runway Africa returns for a Private Exclusive Event after 5 Years

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After 5 years, Music Meets Runway (MMR) Africa is delighted to announce the return of one of the most entertaining and inspiring events in the world. Since launched in 2011, MMR  Africa has enjoyed huge success showcasing the likes of never seen before artists like Davido who made his stage debut on the  Music Meets Runway Stage. Music Legends like Femi Kuti,  Tuface, Dbanj, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Banky W,  Victor Olaiya, Sound Sultan and much more have all graced the  MMR Africa Stage. 

Fashion Legends like Deola Sagoe, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai  Atafo, David Thale, Angela Simmons, Super Model Alex Wek and Millen Magese, Oluchi, are only a few of these names to be part of this amazing event. 

This unique event displays the ultimate fuse between Music,  Fashion, and the Creative Industry in Africa as a whole. ran by Creative Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Jennifer Olize,  daughter of legendary TV Journalist Frank Olize.

But MMR Africa isn’t just about entertainment—it also provides opportunities for philanthropic growth through the Music  Meets Runway Foundation. The MMR Foundation, which was launched in 2012 to empower the creative industry by supporting them with funds at critical stages in their business and putting their arts on the world map.

The Sixth Edition of MMR Africa will start off with a bang on Friday, December 24th, 2021 for a private exclusive Music & Fashion event and party at an outdoor location. Strict COVID-19 rules applied. The main event – MMR Africa Gala &  Recognition Awards that awards excellence in crafts is scheduled to take place in 2022. 

So, how do you get involved?  You can attend the event!

Buy Tickets & Tables: [email protected]
Call or Whatsapp: +2348092222201 

Website: http://www.musicmeetsrunway.com/

You can sponsor the event:
[email protected] 

You can support the Music Meets Runway Foundation:
[email protected] 

You can showcase your fashion brand:
[email protected] 

You can perform at the event:
[email protected] 

You can model at the event:
[email protected] 

Follow them on Instagram: @musicmeetsrunway  

#MusicMeetsRunway #MMRAfrica

Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php