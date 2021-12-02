Catch M.I Abaga & Ikechukwu in the First Episode of “Drinks with Killz”

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Drinks with Killz” is a new entertainment and lifestyle show hosted by singer and actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku aka Ikechukwu (Killz). In this first episode, M.I talks about who paved the way for him in the music industry and his top 5 all-time rap songs.

You can feel the chemistry between both men as they converse about how they started in the industry and the road to stardom despite the lack of music streaming platforms. 

Watch the whole clip below:

