Here is how to Apply for the Nigerian Creative Enterprise Support Programme (Animation) | December 3rd-17th

Nigerian Creative Enterprise Support Programme (CESP) provides relations between the UK and Nigerian creative sectors that support organizations to deliver training, mentoring, and business development to young, emerging entrepreneurs in Nigeria while connecting them to their peers in the UK.

The Nigeria CESP programme has been designed to strengthen our long-term merged learning offer as part of the methodology which will support young people into new and better work as well as entrepreneurship options.

This call is for Entrepreneurs in Nigeria to apply and participate in The Creative Enterprise Support Programme for Animation starting from January 2022 to July 2022 (6-month duration). The programme will offer technical and enterprise training to animation entrepreneurs and provide opportunities and support to develop business plans through mentorship and coaching.

If you are:

Passionate about telling stories

A creative mind with artistic skills

An animator who wants to build a studio

Interested in learning the business of animation

Interested in the distribution of animated content

Requirements.

To participate, applicants must

Be of Nigerian descent and resident in Nigeria

Be within the age range of 18 -35, as at the time of submission of application.

Be available to participate and commit fully for the duration of the programme as described below:

– 17 – 28 January 2022: A 2-week intensive animation training for 60 participants

– January – June 2022: 6 months of Incubation training for 30 successful participants

selected from the 2-week training.

– All sessions will be delivered online via Microsoft Teams.

(Programme schedule will be shared with successful participants).

– 4 Virtual Creative Hustle events

– A showcase event will be streamed on Facebook Live.

How to apply:

– Visit bit.ly/CESPAnimation to register

Application dates:

Application starts – Friday, 3 December 2021

Application ends – Friday, 17 December 2021.

**Late entries will not be accepted**

For further enquiries contact [email protected]

For your own personal development, British Council is offering you these free Creative Enterprise E-Courses designed for young aspiring Africans and early-stage creative entrepreneurs. These Courses will equip you with all the skills and resources you will need to strive as an entrepreneur. Click here to get started.

Sponsored Content