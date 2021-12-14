Vlogmas: Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie’s Festive Preparations

Sisi Yemmie is taking everyone along as she prepares for the festive season, with her daily vlogmas, and you can catch up on the most recent episodes (7-13) here.

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

Enjoy!

Day 7: Decorating for Christmas – minimal Christmas decoration.

Day 8: Cookbook

Day 9: delicious date with – sticky toffee pudding + grilled chicken + seafood pasta and more!

Day 10: How to cook red snapper fish and yamarita.

Day 11: Good morning (if it is wherever you are) We are making blueBerry Pancakes for Breakfast and it is such a lovely bonding moment for us #VlogmasDay11 #sisiyemmie44

Day 12: Lagos Food and Kewa’s Kitchen street food festival – a lot to eat

Day 13: We go Shopping for Clothes. I make delicious fried rice and YouTube is playing throwback with my content LOL