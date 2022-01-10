Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV's Upcoming Web Series "Third Avenue"

Don't Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Ms. DSF

Sisi Yemmie’s Spicy Prawn & Avocado Salad Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

Banky W discusses marriage, fatherhood & how he stays visible in the music industry on "Visibility Lunch Hour”

Oladapo chats with Enioluwa in New Episode of “The Late Night Show With Eni"

The First 2022 Guests on the "Ndani TGIF Show" are Victony & Abstraktt

Adenike Adebayo reviews “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke” | Watch on BN TV

6 Things President Buhari Addressed in His Interview with Channels Television

Temi Otedola Shares Her Highlight of 2021 & Plans for 2022 in New Vlog

Naz, Zulu, & Damola recount their young beginnings, trials & adventures in the final episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A new web series featuring some of your favourite actors is coming to your YouTube timeline, and it’s sure to make you laugh.

Third Avenue,” an upcoming comedy web series produced by Esse Akwawa and directed by Tope Alake, stars Lilian Afegbai (as Kimberly), Jide Kene A. (Swanky JKA) (as Leo), Bami Gregs, Temitope Olowoniyan, and David Jones David (as Timeyin).

It chronicles the lives of three housemates who share a house in Lagos as they invite us inside their daily lives while sharing a living space and attempting to stay friends. It’s dramatic and rib-cracking in equal measure.

The show will be premiering every Wednesday, starting from the 12th of January 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

 

