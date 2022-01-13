Connect with us

Adele Drops New Video for “Oh My God” | Watch

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Adele has released a new video for “Oh My God,” a track off her new album “30“. Her new video was created in collaboration with Greg Kurstin and directed by Sam Brown, who also helmed the singer’s 2010 video for “Rolling in the Deep.”

Speaking about the music video on Instagram, she wrote,

I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun 🙏🏻 Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my “I’m a hot mess” song in! ♥️

Watch the video below:

