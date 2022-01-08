Banky W discusses marriage, fatherhood & how he stays visible in the music industry on “Visibility Lunch Hour”



Thought Leadership and LinkedIn Visibility Expert, Glory Edozien chats with award-winning artist and actor Banky W in the first edition of her “Visibility Lunch Hour” for 2022.

11 years ago, Glory Edozien interviewed Banky W, exclusively for BellaNaija and the interview went down as one of the most personal interviews ever given by Banky at the time.

During the interview Banky talks about his career journey over the last eleven years- fatherhood, marriage, starting a business, keeping his sound relevant, and remaining visible in a music industry that has evolved.

Watch the video below: