Connect with us

BN TV Career

Banky W discusses marriage, fatherhood & how he stays visible in the music industry on "Visibility Lunch Hour”

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Ms. DSF

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie’s Spicy Prawn & Avocado Salad Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

BN TV

Oladapo chats with Enioluwa in New Episode of “The Late Night Show With Eni"

BN TV

The First 2022 Guests on the "Ndani TGIF Show" are Victony & Abstraktt

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Adenike Adebayo reviews “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke” | Watch on BN TV

BN TV

6 Things President Buhari Addressed in His Interview with Channels Television

BN TV

Temi Otedola Shares Her Highlight of 2021 & Plans for 2022 in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Naz, Zulu, & Damola recount their young beginnings, trials & adventures in the final episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

BN TV Living

Zeelicious' Easy to Make Recipe for Fried Meat Pies

BN TV

Banky W discusses marriage, fatherhood & how he stays visible in the music industry on “Visibility Lunch Hour”

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Thought Leadership and LinkedIn Visibility Expert, Glory Edozien chats with award-winning artist and actor Banky W in the first edition of her “Visibility Lunch Hour” for 2022.

11 years ago, Glory Edozien interviewed Banky W, exclusively for BellaNaija and the interview went down as one of the most personal interviews ever given by Banky at the time.

During the interview Banky talks about his career journey over the last eleven years- fatherhood, marriage, starting a business, keeping his sound relevant, and remaining visible in a music industry that has evolved.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Facing the New Year With Fresh Optimism

Lagos Through the Eyes of a Danfo Driver

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Find Fulfilment at Work in 2022

Rita Chidinma: Listen! The Fear of Happiness in Motherhood is a Real Thing

Jessica Ireju: Finding My Way Home
css.php