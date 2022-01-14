Add Some Brightness to Your Day With Dami & Victor’s Wedding Video

Dami and Victor are bringing so much brightness and colour to our day today with their beautiful white wedding video. Seeing two lovers completely in love and taking that bold step to begin the forever journey together is always a thing of joy and as you can already imagine, we’re super elated!

The sweethearts exchanged their vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony with friends and family all there to witness the magic and it was nothing short of amazing. The energy from the bridal party, family and of course, the couple, will have you totally giddy. You’ll definitely enjoy every second of this video as you’ll find yourself smiling all through!

Enjoy the wedding video below.

Credit

Videography: @wrgoimagery