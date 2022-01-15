Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of The Week With These Amazing Features
Hello, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!
Another Saturday, another day to be giddy. You already know it’s our favourite day of the week and we bet you know why as well! Of course, today spells weddings and in other words, love! As usual, we’ve spent the past week celebrating love in all its different forms. From breathtaking pre-wedding photos to amazing weddings and aww-giving love stories, trending videos and sweet moments as well as great wedding inspo.
If you missed any of these amazing features, don’t fret! We’ve got you sorted. Here’s your weekly recap of all the beauty that went down this week. Just click each title link for more on each story, and you’re good to go.
Enjoy a thrilling weekend!
Fola & Victor’s White Wedding Was Definitely One For The Books!
Fola & Victor’s Trad Was all Shades of Beauty & Love!
From “Happy Birthday” To “I do!” Check Out Nneka & Francis’ Igbo Trad in Charlotte
From The US to Maldives & Singapore – See Tosin & Kayode’s Thrilling Honeymoon Experience
A Sweet Surprise on Vacation! See Claudia & Kwasi’s Beautiful #BNBling Moment in Cancun
Ubaka Found Nnenna on Facebook and She Captivated His Heart!
Nemi & Opuda Fell in Love 14 Years ago! Check Out Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story
We’re Taking in all the Beauty of Kemi & Chibuzor’s Pre-wedding Shoot
Need Some Inspo For The Weekend? Check Out These 10 #BNWeddingFlow Outfits
Getting Hitched Soon? You Should Totally Check Out This Mini Bridal Collection by Seyi Adebanke Atelier
Grace Your Big Day Elegantly With This Beauty Look!
Bring Some Panache to Your Civil Wedding With This All-Black Look!
Dancing into Forever! This Couple Will Make Your Day With Their Vibes
This Bridal Squad is So Extra & We Love to See it!
This Bride Has Got Energy For Days! You’ll Def Enjoy Her Sleek Moves
This Bride & Groom’s Squad Came Through With Swag on a 100%
This Emotional Couple Moment Will Get you in Your Feelings
This Couple’s Transition Video is all the Colour Your Day Needs!