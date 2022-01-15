BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of The Week With These Amazing Features

Hello, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Another Saturday, another day to be giddy. You already know it’s our favourite day of the week and we bet you know why as well! Of course, today spells weddings and in other words, love! As usual, we’ve spent the past week celebrating love in all its different forms. From breathtaking pre-wedding photos to amazing weddings and aww-giving love stories, trending videos and sweet moments as well as great wedding inspo.

If you missed any of these amazing features, don’t fret! We’ve got you sorted. Here’s your weekly recap of all the beauty that went down this week. Just click each title link for more on each story, and you’re good to go.

Enjoy a thrilling weekend!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,