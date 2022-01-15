Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of The Week With These Amazing Features

Weddings

Add Some Brightness to Your Day With Dami & Victor's Wedding Video

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Danielle Brooks & Her Sweetheart Dennis Gelin Are Officially Married! See Their Wedding Photos

Weddings

From a 3-Year Virtual Friendship to Forever! See Josephine & Gordon's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Damilola & Oreoluwa Went From a Chance Meeting in London to Forever!

Weddings

It's #TheTemsAffair! Jumoke & Henry's Wedding Will Absolutely Make Your Day

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With all The Features From This Week

Weddings

Catch all the Thrills of Sandra & Lionel's Cameroonian Wedding

Weddings

It's #Ren10TheWedding! Take in These Beautiful Moments From K10 & Reni's Trad

Weddings

From Friends to Lovers Forever! Relish Abimbola & Adeniran's Beautiful Wedding Photos + Love Story

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of The Week With These Amazing Features

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hello, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Another Saturday, another day to be giddy. You already know it’s our favourite day of the week and we bet you know why as well! Of course, today spells weddings and in other words, love! As usual, we’ve spent the past week celebrating love in all its different forms. From breathtaking pre-wedding photos to amazing weddings and aww-giving love stories, trending videos and sweet moments as well as great wedding inspo.

If you missed any of these amazing features, don’t fret! We’ve got you sorted. Here’s your weekly recap of all the beauty that went down this week. Just click each title link for more on each story, and you’re good to go.

Enjoy a thrilling weekend!

Fola & Victor’s White Wedding Was Definitely One For The Books!

Fola & Victor’s Trad Was all Shades of Beauty & Love!

From “Happy Birthday” To “I do!” Check Out Nneka & Francis’ Igbo Trad in Charlotte

From The US to Maldives & Singapore – See Tosin & Kayode’s Thrilling Honeymoon Experience

A Sweet Surprise on Vacation! See Claudia & Kwasi’s Beautiful #BNBling Moment in Cancun

Ubaka Found Nnenna on Facebook and She Captivated His Heart!

Nemi & Opuda Fell in Love 14 Years ago! Check Out Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

We’re Taking in all the Beauty of Kemi & Chibuzor’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Need Some Inspo For The Weekend? Check Out These 10 #BNWeddingFlow Outfits

Getting Hitched Soon? You Should Totally Check Out This Mini Bridal Collection by Seyi Adebanke Atelier

Grace Your Big Day Elegantly With This Beauty Look!

Bring Some Panache to Your Civil Wedding With This All-Black Look!

Dancing into Forever! This Couple Will Make Your Day With Their Vibes

This Bridal Squad is So Extra & We Love to See it!

This Bride Has Got Energy For Days! You’ll Def Enjoy Her Sleek Moves

This Bride & Groom’s Squad Came Through With Swag on a 100%

This Emotional Couple Moment Will Get you in Your Feelings

This Couple’s Transition Video is all the Colour Your Day Needs!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php