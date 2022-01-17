Connect with us

Beauty, Love & Colour Were the Order of the Day at Fola & Victor's Wedding!

Beauty, Love & Colour Were the Order of the Day at Fola & Victor’s Wedding!

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The world is nothing without love and frankly, the colour and beauty that love brings is what keeps us going even on not so great days. Today, we’re super elated and it’s all thanks to Fola and Victor who took their love the forever way.

Fola and Victor met on Twitter about ten years ago and while Fola wanted to just be cool friends, Victor literally saw the future already! If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, you should check it out here. After tying the knot in a colourful Yoruba traditional engagement with the love and sheer happiness that comes with traditional weddings, Fola and Victor exchanged their vows in a beautiful outdoor white wedding ceremony with friends, family and loved ones.

The reception and after-party was also a fresh burst of happiness with superstars, Chike and Mayorkun gracing the occasion with their fine tunes. Everything about Fola and Victor’s wedding will leave a huge smile on your face.

Enjoy the beautiful wedding photos below.

Let’s get this party started!

Enjoy Fola & Victor’s traditional engagement photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Traditional Engagement

Photography: @keziie
Makeup@y_glam
Styling@thewardrobemanager
Planner@mimiluxe_events

White Wedding

Photography: @keziie
Makeup@y_glam
Styling@thewardrobemanager
Planner@mimiluxe_events
Dress: @mazelle.bespokeandbridal

