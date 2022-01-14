New EP: J’Dess – Ada

Nigerian fast-rising singer and songwriter, J’Dess has released her debut EP, “Ada“.

The album features eight tracks produced by The Cavemen, Magical Andy, and Black Culture.

Talking about the EP on her, she wrote:

It’s been quite a journey, one I certainly will embark on over and over again. This has been about 5 years in the making and it’s been a time of discovery; an incredible learning process: having to drop the old in order to embrace the new. Sounds that formed me had to be redefined.

It feels like a lifetime since my last release, “Chi Efo”, in May 2020but I’ve carried this beautiful burden like a woman with child anticipating her due date. It came with anxiety, tears, self-doubt, but in everything, I was certain there was life in here.

I am not in control of your reception, but one thing is sure, Ada is beautiful. She is a gift: my first gift to the world. Ada is an entire body of work: an expression of my being, an embodiment of love and hope, a picture of life as I imagine and want it to be, a sound of joy.

Ada is my first baby. I am Ada!