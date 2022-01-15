PressPayNg is offering Tuition Scholarships to verified Students of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria | Apply Now

This Scholarship is available to students in both public and private Tertiary Institutions (universities, polytechnics, mono technics and colleges of education) in Nigeria for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

See flyer for more details. Offer opens till February 28th, 2022.

To apply download the PressPayNg App on IOS or Android (and follow the instructions) or visit www.presspay.ng

Follow PressPayNg on all social media handles @presspayng

T&Cs apply.

