PressPayNg is offering Tuition Scholarships to verified Students of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria | Apply Now

Nicole Chikwe Reflects on Her Inspirational Glow-Up - "I'm really the moment and the prize"

Maya Angelou Has Made History Yet Again by Becoming the First Black Woman to Feature on a US Quarter

Jim Iyke is Now an Author! First Look at New Book "The Gift in the Odds: Walking Through Walls"

Biodun Da-Silva: Facing the New Year With Fresh Optimism

Jessica Ireju: Finding My Way Home

Your Better Self with Akanna: Why You Should Never Outsource The Running of Your Life to Experts

This Zimbabwean Lawyer-Cum-Chef is Restoring Hope One Plate At a Time

Rinu Oduala, Osas Ighodaro & Sandra Ezekwesili Among 2021 Recipients of Her Network's Woman of the Year Awards

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi Chats with AMAKA Studio about Her Journey So Far & Plans for Festive Season

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This Scholarship is available to students in both public and private Tertiary Institutions (universities, polytechnics, mono technics and colleges of education) in Nigeria for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

See flyer for more details. Offer opens till February 28th, 2022.

To apply download the PressPayNg App on IOS or Android (and follow the instructions) or visit www.presspay.ng

Follow PressPayNg on all social media handles @presspayng

T&Cs apply.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

