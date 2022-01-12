A Simple Fruit Salad Recipe by Sisi Yemmie | Watch

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is sharing how to prepare a fruit salad, which is also good for those on weight loss journeys. In this video, you’ll see recipes for:

Fruit Salad Recipe

1/2 pawpaw, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

3 Kiwi’s, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup red seedless grapes, sliced in half

1 cup strawberries, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 pineapple, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup blueberries

Honey Lime Dressing

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Watch the video below: