A Simple Fruit Salad Recipe by Sisi Yemmie | Watch
Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is sharing how to prepare a fruit salad, which is also good for those on weight loss journeys. In this video, you’ll see recipes for:
Fruit Salad Recipe
1/2 pawpaw, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
3 Kiwi’s, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
1 cup red seedless grapes, sliced in half
1 cup strawberries, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 pineapple, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
1 cup blueberries
Honey Lime Dressing
1/2 teaspoon lime zest
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Watch the video below: