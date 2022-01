Sisi Yemmie is back with a new pasta recipe, and this time it’s a yummy recipe for Tagliatelle Pasta.

She says, “I love Pasta and I have multiple pasta recipes but this one is extra extra delicious! I used Tagliatelle Pasta but you can try with spaghetti, macaroni, penne or any other type of pasta you like -the most important thing is to get the sauce right!”

Watch the vlog below: