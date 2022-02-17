New Music: JT & T-Classic – Man Down

JT, aka Osemenkhian Jatto, an American-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer collaborates with Afrobeats sensation, T-Classic, for this amazing love masterpiece titled “Man Down,” off his forthcoming extended play project titled “Love & AfroBeat,” which is set to be released in April 2022.

JT has gradually reinvented himself as an AfroBeat maestro, exclusively embracing a more Afrocentric approach with a blend of Afro-fusion/pop and RnB sound in his songs. His eclectic style is in full effect as he promises to showcase more musical prowess in his debut body of work christened “Love & AfroBeat”.

Production, mixing and mastering credit goes to Reward & Dezimix for JT Records Inc.

Stream and download here.